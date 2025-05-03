Grand Theft Auto VI release move to May 2026. GTA 6 game postponed for a year

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the postponement of the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Instead of the previously planned release in 2025, the long-awaited project will appear on shelves no earlier than May 26, 2026. Previously, this information was circulating at the level of rumors, but, unfortunately, it was confirmed.

The developers announced the delay through a statement on official channels, apologizing to fans for the postponement and thanking them for their patience. The company explained that the additional time is needed to polish the project and achieve the expected level of quality.

The publisher Take-Two Interactive, which owns Rockstar, previously focused on the fall release of 2025, but in its final report confirmed the removal of the deadlines for the next fiscal year.

At the moment, GTA 6 has only been announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. There is no information about a possible version for PC yet.

Rockstar emphasizes that each new game in the series should not just meet expectations, but exceed them: Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We want to make sure that we release the game that you really deserve. ”

Recall that the first trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 5, 2023, where the developers announced the release of the game in 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The Rockstar Games financial report also mentioned that the studio planned to release the game in the fall of 2025. However, the exact date has not yet been announced.

In addition, Rockstar Games recently released a new promotional clip for GTA Online, in which fans noticed possible hints at the release date of GTA 6, which fueled interest in the rumors.

Another rumor is related to the storage space for the GTA Six game files. Undoubtedly, installing GTA 6 requires a lot of free space on SSD drives, but the information that has appeared on the network is confusing. According to it, 230 GB will be required.

There are also many questions here. It is not known whether this figure refers to the unfinished version of the game, which, apparently, has not yet been optimized and compressed, or whether it refers to the release version of GTA VI.