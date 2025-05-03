Grand Theft Auto VI release move to May 2026. GTA 6 game postponed for a year03.05.25
Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the postponement of the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Instead of the previously planned release in 2025, the long-awaited project will appear on shelves no earlier than May 26, 2026. Previously, this information was circulating at the level of rumors, but, unfortunately, it was confirmed.
The developers announced the delay through a statement on official channels, apologizing to fans for the postponement and thanking them for their patience. The company explained that the additional time is needed to polish the project and achieve the expected level of quality.
The publisher Take-Two Interactive, which owns Rockstar, previously focused on the fall release of 2025, but in its final report confirmed the removal of the deadlines for the next fiscal year.
At the moment, GTA 6 has only been announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. There is no information about a possible version for PC yet.
Rockstar emphasizes that each new game in the series should not just meet expectations, but exceed them: Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We want to make sure that we release the game that you really deserve. ”
Recall that the first trailer for GTA 6 was released on December 5, 2023, where the developers announced the release of the game in 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The Rockstar Games financial report also mentioned that the studio planned to release the game in the fall of 2025. However, the exact date has not yet been announced.
In addition, Rockstar Games recently released a new promotional clip for GTA Online, in which fans noticed possible hints at the release date of GTA 6, which fueled interest in the rumors.
Another rumor is related to the storage space for the GTA Six game files. Undoubtedly, installing GTA 6 requires a lot of free space on SSD drives, but the information that has appeared on the network is confusing. According to it, 230 GB will be required.
There are also many questions here. It is not known whether this figure refers to the unfinished version of the game, which, apparently, has not yet been optimized and compressed, or whether it refers to the release version of GTA VI.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
The new device from Ajax Systems is a representative of today’s popular “smart” doorbells. But like all the company’s devices, Ajax DoorBell has received a number of features that favorably distinguish it from others and at the same time make it an important element of the security system.
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
Grand Theft Auto VI release move to May 2026. GTA 6 game postponed for a year games GTA
The GTA 6 game has so far been announced only for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. There is no information yet about a possible PC version.
New Acer’s 4K gaming monitors support 600Hz Amazfit smart watches
Amazfit has introduced a new model of the Bip 6 smartwatch, which is already available for sale in Europe for approximately €94
New Acer’s 4K gaming monitors support 600Hz
Ukrainian-language Twitch sets record for number of views
Sony may sell its smartphone camera business
Xbox consoles become much more expansive
Spotify already has 670 million subscribers, third are paid
Oppo A5 Pro with MIL-STD protection and 5,800 mAh battery costs 8,500 UAH in Ukraine
Dell 14 Plus laptops with AMD Krackan Point processors cost $800
SonarPen stylus turns MacBook touchpad into graphics tablet
Smartphone sales are stagnant in the first quarter of 2025
Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 – graphics card for DOOM fans