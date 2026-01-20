  

Rockstar launches official mod marketplace for GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2

20.01.26

The Chop Shop GTA Online

 

Rockstar Games has launched Cfx Marketplace, a marketplace for mods for the online games GTA Online and Red Dead Online. The new site will allow modders to officially sell their work to players.

 

The site, which is currently only available to a limited number of authors, features a variety of mods, from clothing and additional car customization options to fully modular management systems for factories, gas stations, and other objects.

 

On Cfx Marketplace, you can sell both individual mods, such as a set of clothes, and entire packages that include various game modifications. The cost of content varies from free to hundreds of dollars.

 

Despite the fact that Rockstar Games previously took a tough stance on mods and even accused sites like FiveM of piracy, the studio later revised its approach and eventually acquired the Cfx.re team, a popular mod resource for GTA Online. It is from this project that the name of the new platform comes from.


