GTA Online is temporarily free on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series13.11.25
Rockstar Games has announced a temporary promotion that may interest owners of new-generation consoles. The company has provided the opportunity to download and play Grand Theft Auto Online for free on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series without additional subscriptions.
The promotion will last until November 17, and an active PS Plus or Game Pass Essential subscription is not required to participate. This means that players can immerse themselves in the virtual world of Los Santos without restrictions and try all available game modes.
The multiplayer project GTA Online, which has existed since 2013, remains one of the most popular online action games in the world. Developers are constantly updating it, adding new missions, vehicles, weapons and events. Therefore, users of current-generation consoles who are not yet familiar with this game have a chance to try it for free and with full access to all content.
Sales statistics for the series and specifically for the game Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V):
- The Grand Theft Auto series, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive, has sold an estimated 455 million copies worldwide by mid-2025.
- GTA V, released in 2013, has already sold over 215 million copies by May 2025.
- Recent sources indicate that by November 2025, GTA V sales have exceeded 220 million copies.
