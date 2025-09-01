Xiaomi HyperOS 3 presented: what’s new and when to expect the update?01.09.25
Xiaomi has officially introduced the third version of its proprietary HyperOS shell. The update starts in the domestic market, and the key areas are increased performance, a new visual concept, cross-platform functions and enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities.
Xiaomi paid attention to the smoothness of animations and stability of the system. According to the developers, more than a hundred system effects have been optimized, the load on rendering has been reduced and energy efficiency has been improved in various scenarios.
The Super Island function has received support for three islands with the ability to smoothly switch between them. The user interface has been updated: there are dynamic wallpapers based on AI, a redesigned lock screen with the ability to fully edit, a changed desktop, new icons and an updated structure of screens.
Noticeable changes have also affected the photo album. Now you can customize the order of albums, copy and paste images between them, and transfer files between Xiaomi smartphones and iPhone, which was previously difficult.
Cross-platform capabilities have been expanded: the shell provides integration with Mac and iPad, including support for touch input, Face ID and multitasking. Synchronization of photos, messages and notifications has been implemented, as well as the ability to reply to messages from a Xiaomi smartphone directly from the iPhone.
HyperOS 3 has an updated Super Xiao AI assistant, which performs instant translation and offers intelligent tips that take into account the context. Support for the Circle to Search function has been added, which allows you to search for a selected object or text.
A special emphasis is placed on security. The shell has received updated security tools, including more reliable data encryption and a device search function even when turned off or without a network.
Xiaomi also presented the HyperOS 3 testing schedule:
- The first wave will start on August 29 and will cover Xiaomi 15 series smartphones, Redmi K80 Pro, K80 Extreme Edition and Pad 7 Pro, Pad 7S Pro 12.5 tablets;
- The second wave is scheduled for September 17;
- The third wave is scheduled for September 30, when the Mix series devices, Xiaomi 14, Redmi K70 and a number of tablets will receive the update.
