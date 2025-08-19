Xiaomi has released toothbrush with artificial intelligence19.08.25
Xiaomi has officially introduced the Mijia Multi-directional Sweeping Electric Toothbrush, which uses artificial intelligence technology.
The model has a head with a shock-absorbing design. It provides thorough but gentle cleaning, including hard-to-reach interdental areas. This approach reduces the risk of excessive enamel wear and meets modern oral hygiene standards.
According to ITHome, the brush is equipped with proprietary multi-directional vibration technology, thanks to which it cleans interdental spaces more effectively. The device is available in three colors – gold, purple and blue.
Functions based on artificial intelligence
The Xiaomi brush can automatically recognize the surface and change the operating mode depending on the cleaning area. In addition, it integrates into the Xiaomi IoT smart home ecosystem and can transmit oral health data to the user’s smartphone.
The Mijia Multi-directional Sweeping Electric Toothbrush will be available for $550, and sales are limited to China. There is no information yet about a possible entry into international markets.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
The new ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what the model has to offer in the new generation
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Xiaomi has released toothbrush with artificial intelligence artificial intelligence Xiaomi
Xiaomi dental point is able to automatically detect the surface and change the operating mode depending on the cleaning area
The social network Threads already has 400 million active users social media statistics
Threads, owned by Meta, continues to actively grow its audience and has already exceeded 400 million monthly active users.
Xiaomi has released toothbrush with artificial intelligence
The social network Threads already has 400 million active users
19 Samsung devices that will receive 7 years of Android updates
Sony has finally left russia
Volkswagen add subscription for horsepower in electric cars
Ajax has released surveillance cameras with daylight illumination
Kyivstar listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange
Kodak could disappear due to debt. It’s 133 years old
Ukraine has developed an interceptor drone equipped with a shotgun
Razer Wolverine V3 for PC – eSports Gamepads for $120 and $200
Calls to Telegram and WhatsApp blocked in Russia
Pebble Time 2 smartwatch available for pre-order for $225
ARM NSS – neural resolution scaling technology for low end devices