Xiaomi has released toothbrush with artificial intelligence

Xiaomi has officially introduced the Mijia Multi-directional Sweeping Electric Toothbrush, which uses artificial intelligence technology.

The model has a head with a shock-absorbing design. It provides thorough but gentle cleaning, including hard-to-reach interdental areas. This approach reduces the risk of excessive enamel wear and meets modern oral hygiene standards.

According to ITHome, the brush is equipped with proprietary multi-directional vibration technology, thanks to which it cleans interdental spaces more effectively. The device is available in three colors – gold, purple and blue.

Functions based on artificial intelligence

The Xiaomi brush can automatically recognize the surface and change the operating mode depending on the cleaning area. In addition, it integrates into the Xiaomi IoT smart home ecosystem and can transmit oral health data to the user’s smartphone.

The Mijia Multi-directional Sweeping Electric Toothbrush will be available for $550, and sales are limited to China. There is no information yet about a possible entry into international markets.