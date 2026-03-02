Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 smartphones in Ukraine starts from UAH 41,999

Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 smartphones in Ukraine starts from UAH 41,99902.03.26
The company has introduced international versions of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17. Previously, both models were only available in China. At the same time, the 17 Pro version, as before, remains exclusive to the domestic market.
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Cameras and Display
The global version of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphone received the same camera configuration as the Chinese version. The main module is 50 MP with an inch Light Fusion 1050L sensor and an aperture of f/1.67. The unit also includes a 200 MP telephoto with a variable focal length of 75-100 mm and a 50 MP ultra-wide module with a viewing angle of 115 °. The front camera is 50 MP.
The smartphone supports video recording in Dolby Vision and Log: up to 120 frames per second in 4K and up to 30 frames per second in 8K.
The device is equipped with a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with 12-bit color depth and peak brightness of up to 3500 nits. Xiaomi HyperRGB technology is used. The screen is protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0.
The battery of the global version is 6000 mAh (in the Chinese version – 6800 mAh). Wired charging of 90 W, wireless charging of 50 W and reverse charging of 22.5 W are supported.
The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform. The Xiaomi 3D Dual-Channel IceLoop system is responsible for cooling. Versions with 16/512 GB and 16/1 TB of memory are available.
Accessories for shooting are especially recommended. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit is equipped with a two-stage shutter button and a separate video recording button. The Photography Kit Pro version is made in the style of Leica cameras, has a leatherette finish, a built-in 2000 mAh battery and a removable shutter button.
The basic Xiaomi 17: more compact and faster 100 W charging
Xiaomi 17 is also built on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The battery capacity in the global version is 6330 mAh (in China – 7000 mAh). Wired charging is supported at 100 W, wireless at 50 W and reverse at 22.5 W.
The Xiaomi 3D IceLoop cooling system is used. Memory options are 12/256 GB and 12/512 GB.
The smartphone received a 6.3-inch LTPO CrystalRes OLED display with brightness and color depth indicators similar to the Ultra version.
The camera unit includes a 50 MP Light Fusion 950 main sensor, a 50 MP telephoto module with a focal length of 60 mm and the ability to shoot macro from 10 cm, as well as a 50 MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera is 50 MP.
General specifications and prices
Both models support functions based on Xiaomi HyperAI, have IP68 protection, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 modules, are equipped with four microphones and run Xiaomi HyperOS 3.
In Ukraine, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra can already be purchased at a price of UAH 62,999. The basic Xiaomi 17 – from UAH 41,999.
