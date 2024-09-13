Why is the new Camera Control button needed in iPhone 16?13.09.24
While humanity is trying to make touch interfaces more convenient, advanced technology companies, in a fit of marketing frenzy, are going back to the roots.
Apple presented iPhone 16 with a new feature – the Camera Control button, which is located on the right side under the power button. Its idea is to make camera management more intuitive and convenient, offering users new opportunities for creating photo and video content.
Camera Control allows:
- One tap to instantly open the Camera app or a third-party app.
- Take a photo with the active camera.
- Hold the button to automatically start video recording.
- Lightly tap to reveal controls such as zoom and lock focus and exposure (available from autumn).
- Double-tap to bring up the preview menu with the ability to adjust exposure and depth of field.
- Swipe to switch between camera options, including zoom, exposure and depth of field.
The button is integrated with the software, allowing you to switch between functions without the need for manual control. Stylistic image settings and integration with social networks such as Snapchat are also supported.
One of the interesting possibilities was the use of Camera Control for the “click and hold” function, which allows, for example, to get information about objects in the picture or to add events to the Calendar. Tactile feedback simulates the feeling of working with the shutter of old cameras.
In addition, there is support for other services such as Google or ChatGPT for searching for goods and information.
