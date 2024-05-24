Ukrainian sea drones Sea Baby get Grad MLRS

In February of this year, Ukrainian volunteers raised money within 24 hours for the production of Sea Baby marine drones. It turned out that we were not talking about kamikaze drones, but about a new modification of a remote-controlled boat. The Sea Baby drone was developed by specialists from the Security Service of Ukraine and is a universal platform that can be used for various tasks.

The new drones have successfully passed testing and are already actively used in combat operations. For example, recently the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy, with the help of Sea Baby, effectively attacked Russian positions on the Kinburn Spit.

The first version of the kamikaze drone is capable of carrying 850 kilograms of explosives and reaching speeds of up to 90 km/h. The maximum range of Sea Baby reaches 1000 km. A new modification of the naval drone received the Grad multiple launch rocket system.