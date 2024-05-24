Ukrainian sea drones Sea Baby get Grad MLRS24.05.24
In February of this year, Ukrainian volunteers raised money within 24 hours for the production of Sea Baby marine drones. It turned out that we were not talking about kamikaze drones, but about a new modification of a remote-controlled boat. The Sea Baby drone was developed by specialists from the Security Service of Ukraine and is a universal platform that can be used for various tasks.
The new drones have successfully passed testing and are already actively used in combat operations. For example, recently the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy, with the help of Sea Baby, effectively attacked Russian positions on the Kinburn Spit.
The first version of the kamikaze drone is capable of carrying 850 kilograms of explosives and reaching speeds of up to 90 km/h. The maximum range of Sea Baby reaches 1000 km. A new modification of the naval drone received the Grad multiple launch rocket system.
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
Acer decided not to stop at experiments with electric scooters and this year surprised with a new e-transport – electric bicycles. Even search engines are so shocked by the expansion of the portfolio that they show a series of protected Acer Urban laptops in the results
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Review of ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA) all-in-one PC: everything at once
The best phone 2024 at the start of the year
Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-4H) review: light and smooth
Experiment: Clean Windows XP with an Internet connection was infected with a virus after only 10 minutesantivirus Security Windows
10 minutes after connecting Windows XP to the Internet, Parker discovered the conhoz.exe process, known as a Trojan, in Task Manager
Engineers creat noise-absorbing sheets, which also improve the sound insulation of the roomdevelopment science
Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a new soundproofing film based on silk sheets