ChatGPT was released on the Internet and added to the search engine. OpenAI launched SearchGPT26.07.24
OpenAI introduced a new tool for searching information – SearchGPT. The service combines ChatGPT and the capabilities of traditional search engines, offering a new approach to data retrieval. Built on GPT-4 models, SearchGPT allows users to ask questions in natural language and get detailed, even more detailed answers. And it should be considered relevant, related to the working base.
SearchGPT supports the context of the conversation, is able to understand complex queries and clarify details on its own. For example, when asking “What is artificial intelligence?” the system will not only provide a definition, but also tell about its history, application and prospects for development.
To access SearchGPT, you must register on the OpenAI site and apply for beta testing. OpenAI told The Verge that only 10,000 users will be admitted initially. The company does not specify on the basis of which search engine it implemented its search.
