ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good

The ASUS TUF Gaming VG249QL3A gaming monitor is equipped with a full set of technologies that will appeal to both gamers and graphic content users. Let’s talk about it in more detail.

Design

The ASUS TUF Gaming VG249QL3A monitor is made in the signature style of the company’s line of gaming monitors. Overall it seems bulky, but certain parts of the exterior are quite elegant. Yes, the distance between the matrix and the frames is small and is 7 mm for the upper and side frames and 20 mm for the lower one.

The base is massive and has several features that increase convenience. The monitor stand has four rubberized legs that ensure a good grip on the table surface. There is no rocking of the panel when changing the position of the case, although the rear spokes of the stand are very short. There is a cable organizer in the back.

The entire body of the monitor, the outside of the stand and the base are made of rough plastic that does not collect fingerprints. The inner part of the base and the stand are made of thick metal, ensuring the strength and durability of the structure.

There are possibilities of adjusting the position of the screen in different planes. In terms of height, this range is 0-120 mm, vertical tilt – from -5 ° to +23 °, horizontal rotation – from -15 ° to +15 °. There is also a 90 ° turn to a vertical position.

On the back of the monitor there is a connector for connecting the power cable, 2 HDMI version 2.0 ports, 1 DisplayPort 1.2 port and a 3.5 mm audio output for connecting headphones. In the center of the back side of the panel there is a seat in which there are 4 holes for attaching a monitor stand or a VESA bracket measuring 100×100.

Built-in speakers are located in the lower side recesses. ASUS VG249QL3A menu navigation is implemented using a joystick and additional buttons. Despite the fact that usually manufacturers get by with one joystick with a button, here a whole set of 4 of them is responsible for control. Settings are made in the DisplayWidget Center menu. Fortunately, after the initial setup, you will not need to access the interface often, so the moment is not critical.

Equipment

The monitor received a 23.8-inch Full HD matrix built on the basis of IPS technology. 180 Hz refresh rate support is implemented. The monitor reproduces 99% of the colors of the sRGB space. The brightness is declared at the level of 350 cd/m2

The panel has a response time of 1 ms and TÜV Flicker-free and Low Blue Light certification. Shadow Boost technology is also supported, which improves the display of dark parts of game scenes without affecting light areas. Additionally, there’s AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, and VESA AdaptiveSync.

The built-in ASUS Variable Overdrive technology allows you to dynamically adjust the Overdrive parameters according to the frame rate change to optimize the image in the game.

The device has a power consumption of no more than 20 W.

Based on the results of use, we have to say that TUF Gaming VG249QL3A is well suited not only for games, but also for professional work with color. By the way, this is hinted at by the 3-month trial version of Adobe Creative Cloud.

Impressions

The ASUS TUF Gaming VG249QL3A monitor pleasantly surprised me with the combination of gaming functions, the ratio of diagonal and resolution, as well as the high quality of color reproduction. Unlike most gaming monitors with fast matrices, the tested model has no problems with color gamut. All this makes it suitable not only for games, but also for working with color.

Factory settings, including 3 profiles out of 8 possible, will be useful for content of different genres. The TUF Gaming VG249QL3A model received a full set of gaming functions and technologies, including ASUS ELMB and ASUS Variable Overdrive, which effectively eliminate blurring and artifacts during fast movement on the screen. The stand, which allows you to adjust the location of the monitor in different planes, also turned out to be very successful and thorough.

Features of the ASUS VG249QL3A monitor Diagonal, frequency: 23.8”, 180 Hz Permission: 1920×1080, 16:9 Matrix: Fast IPS, anti-glare coating Backlight: LED Contrast: 1300:1 Brightness: 350 cd/m² Inputs: 1×HDMI 2.0, 1× DisplayPort 1.2, 3.5mm audio, lock connector Tilt adjustment: horizontal, vertical, rotation Additionally: TÜV Flicker-free

TÜV Low Blue Light

VESA AdaptiveSync Display 180Hz

AMD FreeSync Premium

NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible

FSC MIX Built-in speakers: yes VESA 100×100 Dimensions with stand: 541×525×208 mm Weight: 5.4 kg Provider: Representative of ASUS in Ukraine Price: $175

Rating:

+ matrix calibration quality

+ reliable stand

