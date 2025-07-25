Asus ProArt PA32QCV monitor with 6K matrix and HDR10 support with VESA DisplayHDR 600 costs $1,30025.07.25
Asus has announced a new monitor ProArt Display PA32QCV, aimed at professionals working with graphics, video editing and color correction. The novelty is equipped with a 31.5-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 6K (6016×3384 pixels) and a density of 218 ppi.
According to ASUS, the working area of the screen is 145% larger compared to 4K displays. The model covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB, and also demonstrates color reproduction with an accuracy of Delta E<2. HDR10 and VESA DisplayHDR 600 standards are supported, the refresh rate is 60 Hz.
For macOS users, the M Model-P3 color preset and compatibility with the DisplayWidget Center software are provided. The monitor has an ergonomic design with tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment. It supports Light Sync technology, which adapts the brightness of the image depending on the lighting conditions.
The Asus ProArt PA32QCV is equipped with Thunderbolt 4 interfaces (with power delivery up to 96 W), HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB hub. The Auto KVM function is also implemented – it allows you to switch between two connected computers using one keyboard and mouse.
The Asus ProArt PA32QCV monitor will go on sale in August 2025 for $1299. The kit includes a three-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud.
