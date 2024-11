Asus ZenScreen Smart MS27UC is a hybrid monitor and smart TV with a 4K screen

Asus introduced the new hybrid monitor ZenScreen Smart MS27UC, which combines the functions of an office display and a smart TV. The device is characterized by a modern design and compactness, which distinguishes it from standard office monitors.

The Asus ZenScreen Smart MS27UC is equipped with DisplayPort, HDMI and USB Type-C ports with DisplayPort Alt Mode, allowing you to use it as a display and simultaneously charge connected devices with up to 90W.

Built-in smart TV features include Google TV, 5W Harman Kardon speakers, and Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi support. Content streaming capabilities are provided via Chromecast and Miracast.

The display uses a 4K IPS panel with a brightness of 350 nits (400 nits for HDR), a contrast ratio of 1000:1, viewing angles of 178 ° and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

The 27-inch 4K monitor is available globally for $449 or €455.

The line of Asus NUC 14 mini-computers has been replenished with the budget model NUC 14 Essential, built on the Intel Alder Lake-N (Refresh) platform. These devices are aimed at entry-level users and have a compact body measuring 135×115×36 mm. All configurations run on processors with energy-efficient cores, including variants with 4-core/4-thread Intel N97, N150, N250, as well as 8-core/8-thread Core 3 N355.

Asus NUC 14 Essential supports installation of SO-DIMM DDR5-4800 memory module and M.2 2280 format solid-state drive. Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.3 module are available for network connectivity, and Realtek ALC35 codec is responsible for sound. The mini PC also supports connection to three 4K displays. Asus has not announced recommended prices, but the cost of the models in Europe has already been noticed: the Intel N150 version costs around 205 euros, and the N250 model is estimated at 244 euros.