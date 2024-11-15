Asus ZenScreen Smart MS27UC is a hybrid monitor and smart TV with a 4K screen15.11.24
Asus introduced the new hybrid monitor ZenScreen Smart MS27UC, which combines the functions of an office display and a smart TV. The device is characterized by a modern design and compactness, which distinguishes it from standard office monitors.
The Asus ZenScreen Smart MS27UC is equipped with DisplayPort, HDMI and USB Type-C ports with DisplayPort Alt Mode, allowing you to use it as a display and simultaneously charge connected devices with up to 90W.
Built-in smart TV features include Google TV, 5W Harman Kardon speakers, and Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi support. Content streaming capabilities are provided via Chromecast and Miracast.
The display uses a 4K IPS panel with a brightness of 350 nits (400 nits for HDR), a contrast ratio of 1000:1, viewing angles of 178 ° and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.
The 27-inch 4K monitor is available globally for $449 or €455.
