Asus ZenScreen Smart MS27UC is a hybrid monitor and smart TV with a 4K screen

Asus introduced the new hybrid monitor ZenScreen Smart MS27UC, which combines the functions of an office display and a smart TV. The device is characterized by a modern design and compactness, which distinguishes it from standard office monitors.

The Asus ZenScreen Smart MS27UC is equipped with DisplayPort, HDMI and USB Type-C ports with DisplayPort Alt Mode, allowing you to use it as a display and simultaneously charge connected devices with up to 90W.

Built-in smart TV features include Google TV, 5W Harman Kardon speakers, and Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi support. Content streaming capabilities are provided via Chromecast and Miracast.

The display uses a 4K IPS panel with a brightness of 350 nits (400 nits for HDR), a contrast ratio of 1000:1, viewing angles of 178 ° and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

The 27-inch 4K monitor is available globally for $449 or €455.

The line of Asus NUC 14 mini-computers has been replenished with the budget model NUC 14 Essential, built on the Intel Alder Lake-N (Refresh) platform. These devices are aimed at entry-level users and have a compact body measuring 135×115×36 mm. All configurations run on processors with energy-efficient cores, including variants with 4-core/4-thread Intel N97, N150, N250, as well as 8-core/8-thread Core 3 N355.