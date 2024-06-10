Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?

Logitech mice and keyboards need no introduction. We all remember that once the company did not have a wild array of devices. A dozen models satisfied all the users’ wishes regarding computer mice.

Problems in the economy could not help but affect even such a respected mammoth as Logitech, so for some time in the 2010s their devices were somehow lost against the backdrop of widespread illumination, the dominance of the Chinese and the aggressive marketing of competitors.

But then the right business steps were clearly taken and the manufacturer began to successfully regain the market. Yes, for the sake of price diversity, the company no longer had exclusively expensive mice. Very affordable and mid-level ones have appeared with emphasis on weight, ergonomics, and design. At the same time, the market was occupied by the MX series of professional mice. Today we’ll tell you about a gaming legend – the new G502 series mouse. In general, the G502 model was first released in 2014, and then was updated with various components.

In Ukraine, the Logitech G502 X Plus model began to be sold last spring. The line exactly G502 2023 includes several models – with prefixes in the name X, X Plus and Lightspeed. The first is reduced in weight to 89 g, the second is wireless with a response time of 1 ms, and the third is equipped with backlighting. The mouse is available in two colors – black, like ours, and white with light gray inserts.

Design and equipment

Something the company almost never had problems with. Moreover, Logitech does not offer typical form factors like MX Vertical or MX Ergo. What can we say about the classic rodent? The G502 X Plus is a fairly large mouse, with pronounced lateral thumb support and a general claw-like grip shape.

Despite some “impressive” design, this is also a suitable option for eSports. There are 13 (!) programmable buttons and one scroll wheel. A game related to dimensions, the ever-growing Dota 2 and all its variations on the theme, strategies, shooters. For each genre you can choose your own set of settings and functions. And if you need a mouse for Counter Strike, unbind all the buttons, including changing the DPI, and leave the two main ones. Well, unless you’re still jumping on the wheel. Yes, this is also possible, experienced players told us.



The mouse is convenient to use in all these situations. Either with a bunch of macros or as a classic mitsumi rodent for shooting through the mid.

If we take a more or less standard layout, then the buttons for changing the sensor resolution/profiles do not interfere, despite the fact that they are located immediately next to the left main key. The forward and backward navigation buttons are groping, despite being only slightly lower. There is an additional DPI change button, which can be physically detached, unfolded, or put a plug.

Don’t forget about the wheel, which can also be pressed left and right. Well, the crowning glory of its functionality is the hyperspeed mechanism, with which the wheel can rotate freely. This is not always convenient, since the sensitivity is quite high. Therefore, for aiming it is better to use the fixed mode, in which the wheel, by the way, cracks quite loudly.

The mouse is wireless, so not only is it free of cables. There is support for wireless charging. And you can power the battery from… a special mat. True, we don’t have these at our disposal, but in this version the mouse will actually never have to be charged.

Logitech G502 X Plus is equipped with proprietary Lightforce optical-mechanical switches. Logitech itself claims that they are characterized by increased reliability and response speed. Due to the mechanical elements, a clear tactile response remains when working with the mouse.

Impressions

The Logitech G502 X Plus mouse turned out to be universal and truly flagship. It is suitable for both work and play. At the same time offering different settings in both paths.

Yes, sometimes it seems unnecessary. The body is massive and comfortable at the same time. There are a lot of buttons, but they don’t get in the way if you ignore them and use only the basic ones. All this can be configured through a proprietary utility.



It is wireless, but the battery lasts for a week or a week and a half. And if you get a “charging surface”, then you can forget about recharging. There is backlighting of the body, but there is not much of it, and it is not intrusive, so by turning it off, the design of the mouse will not lose anything.

Additional features like infinite scroll, as we call it, can help with work. Or they can interfere, so it’s great that it’s easily adjustable.

There are no questions at all about equipping with sensors and cool switches. Although the click is quite loud, the main thing is that it is clear and the key travel is intuitive. If you need a “silent” mouse, Logi has special models for this case.

When carried, the receiver can be hidden in a compartment at the base of the mouse. The same compartment has magnets with which it is attached and with which… it is charged. From the mentioned special rug.

In general, we can recommend the Logitech G502 X Plus to anyone who doesn’t mind paying fifteen hundred for a mouse and getting a universal tool that will most likely last a long time. Over the past few years, the latest model has not lost any of its relevance and compares favorably with its competitors.

Logitech G502 X Plus specs

Sensor type: Optical, Hero 25K Resolution: 100 – 25,600 DPI Polling frequency: 1000 Hz Acceleration: 40G Maximum speed: 400 IPS Number of keys: 13+1 scroll wheel Backlight: RGB, 8 zones Connection: USB Type-C Dimensions: 131.4×41.1×79.2 mm Weight: 106 g Battery: 500 mAh Price: $150

Rating:

+ ergonomics

+ sensor

+ quality of execution

Read also:

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor