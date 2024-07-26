Xiaomi Buds 5 headphones with ANC, IP54 protection and aptX Lossless support cost less than $10026.07.24
Xiaomi introduced the new Buds 5 TWS headphones. These tabs are distinguished by IP54 protection and 11 mm drivers, while their weight is only 4.2 grams. Buds 5 are equipped with an active noise cancellation (ANC) system and support aptX Lossless codec, as well as Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos technologies.
The sound was tuned by the Harman Golden Ear team. As for autonomy, the headphones provide up to 6.5 hours of listening to music on a single charge, and the charging case increases this time to 39 hours.
They also support fast connection to Xiaomi devices. In China, the Xiaomi Buds 5 can be purchased for $96 in Moon Shadow Black, Snow Mountain White, and Titanium Gold.
