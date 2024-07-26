The Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version smartphone received an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip

The Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version smartphone differs from the regular model in an overclocked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. According to the manufacturer, thanks to this, the new product began to better process AI functions. Other specifications of the device remained unchanged.

Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The built-in front camera has a resolution of 12 MP. The smartphone comes with LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, aerospace-grade thermal plate, and a large superconducting nanocarbon fiber vapor chamber.

The device is powered by a 6000mAh battery with 60W fast charging. The smartphone has IP68 water and dust protection and a triple main camera: 50 megapixels (Sony IMX800 with optical image stabilization), 50 megapixels (wide-angle lens) and 64 megapixels (OmniVision OV64B telephoto lens).

You can buy the gaming smartphone Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version from August 12 at the following prices: