The Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version smartphone received an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip26.07.24
The Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version smartphone differs from the regular model in an overclocked version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. According to the manufacturer, thanks to this, the new product began to better process AI functions. Other specifications of the device remained unchanged.
Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The built-in front camera has a resolution of 12 MP. The smartphone comes with LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, aerospace-grade thermal plate, and a large superconducting nanocarbon fiber vapor chamber.
The device is powered by a 6000mAh battery with 60W fast charging. The smartphone has IP68 water and dust protection and a triple main camera: 50 megapixels (Sony IMX800 with optical image stabilization), 50 megapixels (wide-angle lens) and 64 megapixels (OmniVision OV64B telephoto lens).
You can buy the gaming smartphone Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version from August 12 at the following prices:
- nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version, 8+256 ГБ – $649/£649/€729
- nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version, 12+256 ГБ – $699/£729/€779
- nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version, 16+512 ГБ – $779/£829/€879
- nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version, 16 ГБ+1 ТБ – $879/£929/€979
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Acer Nitro V 15 gaming laptop can successfully cope with office tasks and entertain the owner with content and games. Let’s see how the reincarnation on the basis of the well-known chassis went
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
The Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version smartphone received an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsmartphone
Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The built-in front camera has a resolution of 12 MP.
Netflix has more than 80 games in development and plans to release one every monthbusiness games Netflix
Netflix currently has over 80 games in development, most of which are based on Netflix movies and series.