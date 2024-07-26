Presented Toyota Starlet Cross – RAV4 on mini cars with a 1.5 gasoline engine26.07.24
Toyota Starlet Cross is equipped with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with a capacity of 105 hp. A 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission is available as a choice. Depending on the type of box, the average fuel consumption is 5.6 and 5.8 l/100 km, and the maximum speed is 175 or 170 km/h, respectively. Front-wheel drive is offered everywhere. The fuel tank with a capacity of 37 liters provides a mileage of about 650 km.
MacPherson independent suspension is installed on the front axle, and a torsion beam is used at the rear. The car has the following dimensions: length – 3995 mm, height – 1550 mm, width – 1765 mm, wheelbase – 2520 mm. The clearance is 170 mm. The curb weight is 1005-1015 kg depending on the type of transmission, and the gross weight is 1480 kg. The volume of the trunk is 308 liters. The crossover is able to tow a trailer weighing up to 400 kg without brakes or up to 1000 kg with brakes.
The car is equipped with 195/60 R16 tires and LED headlights, daytime running lights, taillights and brake lights. The basic version of the Toyota Starlet Cross XS includes air conditioning, cruise control, a 7-inch display of the infotainment system, a rearview camera, 4 speakers, and a 60:40 folding rear seat back.
The top-of-the-line XR model additionally offers keyless entry, climate control, an infotainment system with a 9-inch screen, surround-view cameras, a head-up display on the windshield, 2 additional speakers, door lamps, wireless charging for smartphones and chrome elements. Two-tone body paint is also available for the XR.
The price of the Toyota Starlet Cross starts at $16,300 for the basic XS version with a manual transmission and reaches $19,500 for the top-of-the-line XR with an automatic transmission.
