Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl postponed again + teaser video25.07.24
Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has again postponed the release of the long-awaited shooter Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The originally planned September 5 release date turned out not to be final, and now the new release date is set for November 20.
In a new trailer with the ironic title “Really?” (Really, Again?), the main character makes his way through the swamps of the Zone and, opening his pocket computer, sees an updated release date.
The developers explained that they need “a little more time to fix bugs and bring the game to a perfect technical state.” Although gamers are hoping that the specified date will become final, the history of postponement of the release makes us doubt this.
When S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will still be released, it will be available on PC and Xbox Series, and will also immediately appear in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.
Pre-order the Standard Edition of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available on Ukrainian Steam at the price of UAH 895, and the Deluxe and Ultimate Edition versions cost UAH 1,199 and 1,599, respectively.
