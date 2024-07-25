The Redmi K70 Ultra smartphone received 12-24 GB of RAM and 256 – 1024 GB of storage. Dimensity 9300+ processor installed

The company Xiaomi held an event where it presented the new flagship smartphone Redmi K70 Ultra. The gadget is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (2712×1220 pixels), a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a sensor reading frequency of 480 Hz, as well as support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The panel is protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass.

The Redmi K70 Ultra smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor paired with 12, 16, or as much as an incredible 24 GB of LPPDDR5X RAM and a 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB UFS 4 storage.

Redmi K70 Ultra is equipped with four cameras: a triple main system with sensors of 50 MP (Sony IMX906), 8 MP (119° wide-angle lens) and 2 MP (macro), as well as a 20 MP front camera. The smartphone also has an under-display fingerprint scanner, an IR sensor for controlling equipment, IP68 protection and stereo speakers with support for Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Redmi K70 Ultra is powered by a 5500 mAh battery and supports fast charging with a wired power of 120 W.



You can buy the Redmi K70 Ultra smartphone in the following versions and prices: