YASNO WATT+ – a smart meter with automatic transmission of indicators and a two-zone tariff costs UAH 8,00026.07.24
The YASNO company offers to install an individual smart electricity meter “Smart WATT+”, capable of automatically transmitting electricity consumption indicators.
This eliminates the need for the user to independently control this process. One of the main advantages of the “Watt plus” meter is the possibility of automatic transmission of readings without installing ASKOE, which allows not to depend on automation issues from neighbors or condominiums.
Counters work on the basis of GSM networks and automatically transmit data at a certain time. They record electricity consumption separately during the day and at night, which allows you to activate a two-zone tariff and pay half as much for electricity consumed at night.
The “Smart WATT+” meter can be ordered on the YASNO website. A 1-phase meter (220 V) with delivery, installation and adjustment costs UAH 7,999. Installments for 6 months with monthly payments of UAH 1,334 are also available, provided by monobank and PrivatBank.
YASNO is the brand under which the operating holding D.Solutions, which is part of the DTEK Group, supplies electricity and gas.
