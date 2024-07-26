Netflix has more than 80 games in development and plans to release one every month26.07.24
Netflix’s approach to maximizing movie and TV shows seems like it could be reflected in the company’s gaming direction. In principle, one cannot immediately speak about the quality of such developments.
The management of media holding Netflix held a meeting with investors, where they discussed the gaming division of the company. It has been operating since the end of 2021 and by the end of 2023 it achieved its first significant success — the released mobile version of the collection Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition turned out to be of higher quality than such versions for PC and consoles.
The company is satisfied with the current results and plans to further develop the gaming direction. There are currently more than 80 games in development, most of which are based on Netflix movies and series. Investors were told that game designers are working on games based on Emily in Paris, Sales with a view of the sunset” (Selling Sunset), “Squid Game” and others.
Many of the projects will be part of the Netflix Stories series, where a new game will be released every month.
Netflix recognizes that the gaming division is currently not very profitable, but its content does not require significant investment. Overall, it is successful in the task of increasing audience engagement with Netflix franchises.
