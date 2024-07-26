YouTube will display videos on top of other apps

YouTube continues to improve its mobile app, adding a new feature to make watching videos more convenient. Users can now watch videos and perform other activities on their smartphone at the same time thanks to the redesigned mini player.

The mini-player has become more flexible and convenient to use, allowing you to change the size of the playback window and move it around the screen.

The playback and fast forward control buttons are intuitively laid out and have an adaptive color that changes depending on the overall theme of the interface. This means that the background for the controls can be white or dark depending on the theme settings on the user’s device.

The main thing in the new design of the YouTube program: