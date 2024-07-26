Samsung explain why Google Messages will replace Samsung Messages app

It was recently revealed that Samsung phones running One UI 6.1.1 no longer ship with the Samsung Messages app installed in some countries. Samsung decided to explain why they ditched their standard messaging app in favor of Google Messages.

According to Android Authority, Samsung is looking to improve the implementation of the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol. The company believes that using Google Messages as the standard messaging app will accelerate the adoption of RCS and provide Galaxy users with a more reliable and engaging mobile communication experience.

Samsung and Google are working together to make Google Messages the default messaging app on Android phones. This move is aimed at accelerating the implementation of the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol, which offers more modern and convenient features compared to SMS and MMS.

While this change only affects the US market for now, a Samsung representative hinted that the company may take similar measures in other countries. More information will be released in the coming months.

RCS lets you send and receive text, high-resolution images and videos, emojis, stickers, and location information. Additionally, RCS offers advanced messaging features such as real-time read/view indicators, text input, replies to individual messages, and enhanced security. These features are also available for group chats.