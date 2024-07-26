ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB projector generate up to 300 inches images with a rate up to 240 Hz26.07.24
ViewSonic has announced a new home projector called the ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB. It supports 1.6x zoom, vertical lens shift and keystone correction for easy image alignment.
It is capable of projecting images up to 300 inches with up to 4K UHD resolution, up to 240Hz refresh rate and HDR/HLG support. The manufacturer claims that the projector is suitable for use with Xbox and PlayStation game consoles. ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB has already appeared on Amazon, but so far without indicating the price and date of the start of sales.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Acer Nitro V 15 gaming laptop can successfully cope with office tasks and entertain the owner with content and games. Let’s see how the reincarnation on the basis of the well-known chassis went
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB projector generate up to 300 inches images with a rate up to 240 Hzprojector ViewSonic
ViewSonic claims that the LX700-4K RGB projector is suitable for use with Xbox and PlayStation game consoles.
Samsung explain why Google Messages will replace Samsung Messages appSamsung
Samsung believes that using Google Messages as the standard messaging app will accelerate the adoption of RCS and provide Galaxy users with a more reliable and engaging mobile communication experience.