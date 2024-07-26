ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB projector generate up to 300 inches images with a rate up to 240 Hz

ViewSonic has announced a new home projector called the ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB. It supports 1.6x zoom, vertical lens shift and keystone correction for easy image alignment.

It is capable of projecting images up to 300 inches with up to 4K UHD resolution, up to 240Hz refresh rate and HDR/HLG support. The manufacturer claims that the projector is suitable for use with Xbox and PlayStation game consoles. ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB has already appeared on Amazon, but so far without indicating the price and date of the start of sales.