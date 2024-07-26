Apple has introduced a web version of Apple Maps, which is still available in beta. The web version works in Safari, Google Chrome and other browsers.

Apple Maps in the browser has all the same features as the mobile app, including routing, viewing restaurant ratings and hours, as well as the ability to find travel guides and order food.

Currently, the web version of Apple Maps is only available in English, but other languages ​​are planned to be added later. Those interested can test the Google Maps alternative using the link provided.