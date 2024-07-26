Apple Maps now works in the Internet browser26.07.24
26.07.24
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
330
Acer Nitro V 15 gaming laptop can successfully cope with office tasks and entertain the owner with content and games. Let’s see how the reincarnation on the basis of the well-known chassis went
26.07.24 | 05.15
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
22.07.24 | 06.04
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
19.07.24 | 05.19
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
17.07.24 | 19.24
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
15.07.24 | 05.16
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
10.07.24 | 16.01
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
08.07.24 | 05.01
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
05.07.24 | 05.30
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
01.07.24 | 22.54
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
24.06.24 | 22.55
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
17.06.24 | 06.20
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
14.06.24 | 05.06
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
10.06.24 | 06.13
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
03.06.24 | 06.06
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
27.05.24 | 05.48
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
News
26.07.24 | 11.03
26.07.24 | 11.03
Apple Maps now works in the Internet browser
26.07.24 | 10.09
ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB projector generate up to 300 inches images with a rate up to 240 Hz
26.07.24 | 07.04
YASNO WATT+ – a smart meter with automatic transmission of indicators and a two-zone tariff costs UAH 8,000
25.07.24 | 18.30
The Google Chrome browser will be able to close tabs that require too many computer resources.
25.07.24 | 17.05
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl postponed again + teaser video
25.07.24 | 16.11
The Redmi K70 Ultra smartphone received 12-24 GB of RAM and 256 – 1024 GB of storage. Dimensity 9300+ processor installed
25.07.24 | 14.10
The Halo series based on the game was closed after 2 seasons
25.07.24 | 12.08
Segway Xyber electric bike with a range of 105 km costs $1378
25.07.24 | 07.55
Star Wars Outlaws receives record advertising budgets. Ubisoft is confident of success
24.07.24 | 18.07