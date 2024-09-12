The new Xiaomi Powerbank 10000 received a capacity of 5500 mAh and a power of 33 W

Xiaomi announced a new Powerbank 10000 33W power bank in China. Despite the claimed capacity of 10,000 mAh in the name, the actual capacity of the device is 5,500 mAh. However, it supports 33W charging, which allows you to charge devices quickly.

The main feature of the power bank is the integrated cable, which can be neatly hidden in a special slot, which is convenient for users who often lose cables. However, it is worth noting that if the cable is damaged, it cannot be replaced.

In addition to the built-in cable, the power bank is equipped with an additional USB-C port that supports charging with a power of 22.5 W. Thanks to this, you can charge several devices at the same time with intelligent energy distribution between them.

The size of the device is 3.2 x 2.6 x 1.0 inches, which makes it compact and easy to carry. Available in two colors: dark blue and light brown. The cost of a power bank in China is approximately US$21.