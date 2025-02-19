The Lava Prowatch X is equipped with an AMOLED screen and has a battery life of up to 10 days19.02.25
Lava has introduced the new Prowatch X smartwatch, joining the lineup that already includes the Prowatch ZN, Prowatch VN, and Prowatch V1 models.
The new product is equipped with a round 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels and a brightness of 500 nits, which is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The Always-On function allows the screen to remain active, and users can choose from hundreds of options. The case is made of aluminum alloy with sandblasting and oxidized processing, which makes the device light and stylish.
The watch runs on the Actions ATS3085C chipset and supports over 100 sports modes. Among the functions are sleep monitoring, VO2 Max measurement, variable heart rate tracking, and automatic blood oxygen level measurement (SpO2). A special monitoring system analyzes heart rate, stress level, sleep quality and activity throughout the day, assessing the user’s energy level in real time. Built-in GPS, ambient sound sensor and support for Bluetooth calls make the device even more functional.
Thanks to IP68 protection, the smartwatch is suitable for use in water, including swimming. The battery capacity is 300 mAh, providing up to 10 days of operation in standard mode. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures compatibility with both Android and iOS.
The cost of the Prowatch X is 4499 rupees (approximately $52 or €50). The kit offers three strap options: silicone, nylon and metal. Ordering is available in India via Flipkart until February 18, and sales start on February 21.
