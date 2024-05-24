Steam sale Warhammer games with discounts up to 90%24.05.24
In honor of the presentation of Warhammer Skulls 2024 on Steam, a festival of video games from the Warhammer universe has started. The event offers significant discounts on almost all Warhammer games, both fantasy and Warhammer 40,000. Discounts reach up to 90%, making this event a great opportunity for gamers to add their favorite games to their collections.
Some suggestions include:
- Creative Assembly’s Total War: Warhammer strategy trilogy is one of the most popular game series in the Warhammer universe, combining epic battles and deep strategy.
- Cooperative Action Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a game known for its intense cooperative gameplay where players fight hordes of enemies.
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a similar genre ported to the Warhammer 40,000 setting, with an emphasis on co-op and battles against dark forces.
In addition, various add-ons, bundles and themed DLC for other games in the Warhammer franchise are on sale. Some projects can even be obtained completely free of charge.
The Festival of Warhammer Skulls Franchise Sale runs until May 30th, so everyone has plenty of time to take advantage of the discounts and enjoy their favorite games from the Warhammer universe.
