LEGO and Epic Games will release 4 sets dedicated to Fortnite, priced from $15 to $10027.07.24
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Articles & tests
26.07.24
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
500
Acer Nitro V 15 gaming laptop can successfully cope with office tasks and entertain the owner with content and games. Let’s see how the reincarnation on the basis of the well-known chassis went
26.07.24 | 05.15
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
22.07.24 | 06.04
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
19.07.24 | 05.19
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
17.07.24 | 19.24
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
15.07.24 | 05.16
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
10.07.24 | 16.01
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
08.07.24 | 05.01
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
05.07.24 | 05.30
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
01.07.24 | 22.54
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
24.06.24 | 22.55
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
17.06.24 | 06.20
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
14.06.24 | 05.06
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
10.06.24 | 06.13
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
03.06.24 | 06.06
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
27.05.24 | 05.48
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
News
27.07.24 | 09.18
LEGO and Epic Games will release 4 sets dedicated to Fortnite, priced from $15 to $100games Lego
LEGO announced four Fortnite sets: Battle Bus, Llama, Burger and Peely Bone. You will have to pay $100 for the bus and Peely Bone.
26.07.24 | 19.29
Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition by Xiaomi smartphone timed to movie releasePoco smartphone Xiaomi
Xiaomi announced a special version of the Poco F6 smartphone called Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition. This issue is dedicated to the new movie “Deadpool & Wolverine”.
27.07.24 | 09.18
LEGO and Epic Games will release 4 sets dedicated to Fortnite, priced from $15 to $100
26.07.24 | 18.13
The Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version smartphone received an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
26.07.24 | 13.06
YouTube will display videos on top of other apps
26.07.24 | 12.10
Xiaomi Buds 5 headphones with ANC, IP54 protection and aptX Lossless support cost less than $100
26.07.24 | 11.03
Apple Maps now works in the Internet browser
26.07.24 | 07.04
YASNO WATT+ – a smart meter with automatic transmission of indicators and a two-zone tariff costs UAH 8,000
26.07.24 | 06.20
Global crash of 8.5 million computers due to CrowdStrike antivirus caused 40 KB update file
25.07.24 | 18.30
The Google Chrome browser will be able to close tabs that require too many computer resources.
25.07.24 | 17.05