Fortnite is always full of collaborations and now Epic Games is partnering with LEGO. At the end of 2023, a survival mode appeared in the game, where everything is created from parts of the constructor. And now it will be possible to purchase a real set of LEGO & Fortnite.

LEGO announced four Fortnite sets: Battle Bus, Llama, Burger and Peely Bone. You will have to pay $100 for the bus and Peely Bone. A llama will cost $40, and the cheapest burger is $15. Pre-orders are already open for all sets, and they will be available for purchase from October 1, 2024.