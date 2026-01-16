Samsung Galaxy A07 5G – budget smartphone with 120 Hz screen and a 6000 mAh battery  

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G – budget smartphone with 120 Hz screen and a 6000 mAh battery16.01.26
Samsung has announced a new affordable 5G device, the Galaxy A07 5G. The model will be one of the company’s most affordable 5G smartphones in 2026.
Design and display
The Galaxy A07 5G retains the design of its predecessor: a teardrop notch, a plastic body, and noticeable bezels. The main update affected the screen – the smartphone received a 6.7” PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a brightness of up to 800 nits, which distinguishes it among budget models.
Performance and memory
The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and is available in configurations with 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with the ability to expand via microSD. The smartphone runs on Android 16 and will receive six major operating system updates, which is a record for the budget segment.
Cameras and battery
The Galaxy A07 5G is equipped with a dual main camera with a 50 MP sensor and an 8 MP front camera. The main advantage will also be a 6000 mAh battery, which provides long autonomous work.
Colors, prices and availability
Buyers are offered two colors: Light Violet and Black. The price of the new product is $175 for the 4/128 GB version and $190 for the 6/128 GB version. The official launch of the Galaxy A07 5G is scheduled for January 2026, which precedes the releases of the Galaxy A37 and A57 models.
