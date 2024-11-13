S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will require RTX 4070 graphics card, Nvidia has already released the drivers13.11.24
The release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, anticipated by many players, will be the big event of November. The game from the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World, created on the basis of a modified Unreal Engine 5.1 engine, will support key Nvidia technologies, including DLSS 3 with frame generation and Nvidia Reflex, which will help increase the smoothness of the gameplay.
According to information from Nvidia, the game will be quite demanding for graphics systems. For stable operation with a frequency of more than 60 frames per second in native Full HD resolution, you will need a video card no lower than the GeForce RTX 4070 level. At a resolution of 1440p, a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is required, and for 4K, even the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 will not provide more optimization.
Nvidia’s DLSS 3 technology with frame generation is designed to improve performance, allowing comfortable Full HD gaming on laptops with younger GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.
The official release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is set for November 20. The game will be released on the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms, and will also be available on the Game Pass service. The cost of the standard edition in Ukrainian Steam is 1,399 hryvnias, and the Deluxe and Ultimate editions are available for 1,899 and 2,549 hryvnias, respectively.
Nvidia has released a new GeForce 566.14 WHQL driver optimized for upcoming releases of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which will be released on November 20 and 19, respectively. Both projects support the company’s advanced technologies, including DLSS 3, which provides improved performance and image quality.
This update fixes issues including DSR/DLDSR user permissions not being available in some games and difficulty applying GFE Freestyle filters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. You can download the driver through the official Nvidia App or on the company’s website.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Samsung Galaxy Flip is not just an image phone. Compact when folded and practical when unfolded, it seems like a full-fledged alternative to modern mobile devices. Let’s check this out
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will require RTX 4070 graphics card, Nvidia has already released the driversgames hardware Nvidia
For stable work with a frequency of more than 60 frames per second in native Full HD resolution, you will need a video card no lower than the GeForce RTX 4070 level
The game Death Stranding attracted almost 20 million playersgames statistics
November 8, 2019 saw the release of Death Stranding, a unique game by Hideo Kojima, which offered players unusual gameplay, a deep plot and a lot of hidden meanings