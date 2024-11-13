S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will require RTX 4070 graphics card, Nvidia has already released the drivers

The release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, anticipated by many players, will be the big event of November. The game from the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World, created on the basis of a modified Unreal Engine 5.1 engine, will support key Nvidia technologies, including DLSS 3 with frame generation and Nvidia Reflex, which will help increase the smoothness of the gameplay.

According to information from Nvidia, the game will be quite demanding for graphics systems. For stable operation with a frequency of more than 60 frames per second in native Full HD resolution, you will need a video card no lower than the GeForce RTX 4070 level. At a resolution of 1440p, a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is required, and for 4K, even the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 will not provide more optimization.

Nvidia’s DLSS 3 technology with frame generation is designed to improve performance, allowing comfortable Full HD gaming on laptops with younger GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

The official release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is set for November 20. The game will be released on the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms, and will also be available on the Game Pass service. The cost of the standard edition in Ukrainian Steam is 1,399 hryvnias, and the Deluxe and Ultimate editions are available for 1,899 and 2,549 hryvnias, respectively.

Nvidia has released a new GeForce 566.14 WHQL driver optimized for upcoming releases of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which will be released on November 20 and 19, respectively. Both projects support the company’s advanced technologies, including DLSS 3, which provides improved performance and image quality.

This update fixes issues including DSR/DLDSR user permissions not being available in some games and difficulty applying GFE Freestyle filters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. You can download the driver through the official Nvidia App or on the company’s website.