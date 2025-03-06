The HMD X1 smartphone for children has software protection against Internet threats

HMD has announced the HMD X1, a smartphone created in partnership with Xplora and aimed at children and teenagers. The device combines modern technology with parental control tools, ensuring safety in the digital environment.

HMD X1 offers a 108-megapixel camera and a 5000 mAh battery, which guarantees long battery life. However, the main emphasis is on safety features. Parents will be able to:

Restrict access to the Internet and social networks;

Set safe zones and track the child’s location in real time;

Use school mode, which blocks unwanted applications during school hours.

All settings are managed through Xplora, giving parents full control over the device’s functions.

In addition, the smartphone is equipped with Face ID technology, a fingerprint scanner and supports personalization using interchangeable accessories.

HMD positions the X1 as a solution that allows children to use modern technologies while remaining protected from online threats.