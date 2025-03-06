The HMD X1 smartphone for children has software protection against Internet threats06.03.25
HMD has announced the HMD X1, a smartphone created in partnership with Xplora and aimed at children and teenagers. The device combines modern technology with parental control tools, ensuring safety in the digital environment.
HMD X1 offers a 108-megapixel camera and a 5000 mAh battery, which guarantees long battery life. However, the main emphasis is on safety features. Parents will be able to:
- Restrict access to the Internet and social networks;
- Set safe zones and track the child’s location in real time;
- Use school mode, which blocks unwanted applications during school hours.
All settings are managed through Xplora, giving parents full control over the device’s functions.
In addition, the smartphone is equipped with Face ID technology, a fingerprint scanner and supports personalization using interchangeable accessories.
HMD positions the X1 as a solution that allows children to use modern technologies while remaining protected from online threats.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
We had the opportunity to be one of the first to talk about the Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone – a representative of the mid-high class with good performance, good cameras, and new photo processing algorithms.
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
The HMD X1 smartphone for children has software protection against Internet threats HMD smartphone
HMD positions the X1 as a solution that allows children to use modern technologies while remaining protected from online threats.
Google will highlight apps with widgets in Android Play Store applications Google
Google announced on its developer blog changes to the Google Play Store for Android devices that will help you better discover apps that include widgets.
The HMD X1 smartphone for children has software protection against Internet threats
Google will highlight apps with widgets in Android Play Store
Steam hits new record: 40 million concurrent users
Microsoft has developed a voice assistant with AI for doctors
Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 budget smartphones get AI features and Android updates for 7 years
Apple introduced iPad Air and iPad 11 with new processors
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC – a concept laptop with built-in solar panels
Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro TWS headphones do simultaneous translation
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra accelerates to 100 km/h in 1.98 seconds