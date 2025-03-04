Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro TWS headphones do simultaneous translation04.03.25
Xiaomi has announced a new model of wireless headphones Buds 5 Pro, the main feature of which is the transmission of sound over Wi-Fi.
Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro support streaming audio over Wi-Fi at speeds up to 4.2 Mbps, which provides sound quality close to studio quality. Also announced is support for the Qualcomm aptX Lossless codec, a system with two amplifiers and a three-block speaker.
Active noise cancellation reduces external noise up to 55 dB, and Harman settings provide surround sound with a frequency of 48 kHz/24 bit.
Another feature is the built-in AI, which allows you to use Buds 5 Pro for simultaneous language translation.
Headphones are available in two versions:
- the standard version works up to 8 hours without recharging,
- the model with Wi-Fi – up to 10 hours.
Taking into account the case, the battery life increases to 40 hours. Wireless charging is supported.
The cost of the standard version of the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro is $179, and the model with Wi-Fi – $206.
