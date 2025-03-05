Apple introduced iPad Air and iPad 11 with new processors05.03.25
Apple updated its basic line of tablets for the first time in two years, introducing the 11th generation iPad and iPad Air with the M3 chip. Both devices were announced without a loud event – with the help of a press release.
Apple iPad 11th generation: minimal changes
Apple introduced the 11th generation iPad, updated its most affordable tablet. The main change concerned the amount of memory — now the basic version received 128 GB instead of 64 GB. In addition, 256 GB and 512 GB versions became available to users, which was not the case before.
The novelty is equipped with the A16 Bionic chip, which provides up to 30% increase in speed compared to the A14 in the previous generation. According to Apple, the tablet is six times faster than the most popular Android device in this segment, but the company does not specify the specific model.
Despite the updated processor, the 11th generation iPad does not support Apple Intelligence, so owners will not receive the AI functions available in older models. But the device is compatible with Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Magic Keyboard Folio, which makes it convenient for both creativity and typing.
Basic iPad received:
- A16 Bionic chip (the previous model ran on A14);
- Doubled the amount of memory — now 128 GB;
- Starting price $349;
- The same color options: blue, pink, yellow, silver.
Apple did not add support for Apple Intelligence, and other characteristics remained unchanged.
Apple iPad Air: version with M3 and two diagonals
Apple introduced the updated iPad Air, which is available in four colors and two diagonal variants — 11 and 13 inches. The basic version costs 599 dollars, and for the increased version you will have to pay 799 dollars.
The company also released a new detachable Magic Keyboard, which is now equipped with an additional number of function keys and an enlarged trackpad, previously only available in the Pro version.
The more advanced iPad Air received:
- M3 chip that makes ego twice as fast as Air based on M1;
- Apple Intelligence support;
- Two sizes: 11 and 13 inches;
- Colors similar to the base iPad.
Prices start at $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch model. Apple also introduced an updated Magic Keyboard (with an enlarged trackpad and a number of function keys). It costs $269 for the 11-inch version and $319 for the 13-inch version. Both tablets will go on sale on March 12.
