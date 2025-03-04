MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processors receive 100 MHz higher frequency of performance cores04.03.25
MediaTek has expanded its mobile processor lineup with the release of the Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X. The new models are the successors to last year’s Dimensity 7300 and 7300X, with a number of improvements.
The main change is the increased frequency of four productive Cortex-A78 cores to 2.6 GHz (+100 MHz compared to their predecessors). Two energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores operate at a frequency of 2.0 GHz. As in the past, the 7400X version supports two displays, which makes it the best option for complex smartphones.
The processors are manufactured using the 4-nm TSMC process technology and are equipped with the Arm Mali-G615 GPU. They support LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage and have Adaptive Gaming Technology 3.0, which optimizes power consumption during gaming.
The Network Observation System (NOS) provides seamless switching between 5G and Wi-Fi, predicting connection quality. The chips support a 5G modem, tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4. The Imagiq 950 image processor with 12-bit HDR and support for sensors up to 200 MP has also been added.
The first MediaTek Dimensity 7400 smartphones will go on sale in the first quarter of 2025.
