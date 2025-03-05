Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 budget smartphones get AI features and Android updates for 7 years

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 smartphones running Android 15 with One UI 7.0. They join the Galaxy S25 series and the budget Galaxy A06 5G and Galaxy F06 5G models that are already using the new software version.

The smartphones have received several One UI 7 innovations, including the Now Bar panel, an updated quick menu, a vertical list of applications and an improved camera interface. The Galaxy A56 and A36 support Google’s Circle to Search function, which is part of Galaxy AI. The presence of intelligent functions such as Object Eraser is also announced, but it is not yet known whether they work in the same way as in flagship models.

What AI features did the Samsung Galaxy A36 and A56 get?

The Galaxy A36 and A56 have a set of AI features that enhance the capabilities of the camera, photo editing, and content interaction. Both models support AI Select, Custom Filters, Edit Suggestions, Object Eraser, and Read Aloud, and the Galaxy A56 additionally has Best Face.

AI Select analyzes the content on the screen and suggests actions in response, such as calling a number, creating a GIF, opening a link, or building a route. The function works by analogy with Google Circle to Search, but is available via the side panel.

Best Face (available only on the Galaxy A56) allows you to choose the best facial expression in a photo. The smartphone takes several frames before pressing the shutter button, and if someone has closed eyes or an unsuccessful facial expression, you can replace the face with a more successful one.

Custom Filters lets you create your own filters in the Camera app. You can select any photo from your gallery, and the system will automatically recreate its style, color scheme, and contrast to apply to new shots.

Edit Suggestions makes photo editing easier by automatically suggesting improvements. For example, the system can straighten the horizon or adjust the brightness and contrast to make the photo look better.

Object Eraser lets you remove unwanted objects or people from photos, filling in the space so that the image remains natural.

Read Aloud adds a text-to-speech feature to the Samsung Internet browser. It can read articles and web pages aloud, making it convenient while driving or when you can’t read manually.

OS Updates and Features

The Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 will receive Android, One UI and security updates for six years, while the Galaxy A56 Enterprise Edition will receive seven years. Continuous updates are also expected, allowing for the installation of new software versions in the background without the need to reboot the device.

All three models feature 6.7-inch Super AMOLED displays with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A56 is powered by the Exynos 1580 processor, has up to 12GB of RAM and a 50MP main camera. The Galaxy A36 is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, up to 8GB of RAM and a similar camera module. The Galaxy A26 is based on the Exynos 1380, is equipped with a 50MP camera and a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support.

The starting price of the Galaxy A26 is $299, the Galaxy A36 is $399, and the Galaxy A56 is $499. The smartphones are expected to go on sale in late March 2025.