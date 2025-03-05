Microsoft has developed a voice assistant with AI for doctors05.03.25
Microsoft introduced Dragon Copilot — a voice assistant for medical workers that combines the dictation technologies of Dragon Medical One and the ambient listening of DAX Copilot. This tool is designed for automatic creation of clinical records, sent to other medical documents to reduce the administrative burden and allow doctors to spend more time with patients.
According to Google Cloud research, doctors spend up to 28 hours a week on administrative tasks, including documentation. Dragon Copilot will help reduce this time by allowing you to edit records in natural language and request information about diagnoses or treatment.
This development became possible thanks to Microsoft’s purchase of Nuance Communications in 2021. Today, DAX Copilot is already used in more than three million patient visits, and Microsoft hopes to strengthen its position in the medical records automation market, competing with Abridge and Suki.
Dragon Copilot will be available via mobile app, browser or desktop version. The initial launch will take place in the USA and Canada in May 2025, and later the technology will become available in other countries.
