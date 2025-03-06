Steam hits new record: 40 million concurrent users06.03.25
Steam has set a new record for concurrent users, surpassing 40 million. According to SteamDB, last weekend saw a peak of 40,225,243 users, with around 12.7 million of them playing games.
The action game Monster Hunter Wilds made a significant contribution to this figure. Despite mixed reviews, the game attracted a huge audience, taking second place in popularity after Counter-Strike 2. The maximum number of users playing Monster Hunter Wilds at the same time was 1,373,805.
PUBG: Battlegrounds, Dota 2, Marvel Rivals, Source SDK Base 2007, Naraka: Bladepoint, Grand Theft Auto V, Rust and Apex Legends were also among the most popular games in the past 24 hours.
Steam has summed up 2024 by publishing a ranking of the most popular and successful games on the platform. The categories are divided into groups according to the level of success: platinum, gold, silver and bronze.
The “Sales Leaders” section presents the projects with the highest sales for the period from January 1 to December 15. The leaders include Palworld, Black Myth: Wukong, Dota 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Counter-Strike 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Baldur’s Gate 3, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Elden Ring.
Among the “News” of 2024 that achieved the highest revenue in the first two weeks after release, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Palworld, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Manor Lords, EA Sports FC 25, NBA 2K25, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Helldivers 2 and Path of Exile 2 stand out.
The “Most Popular” category took into account the maximum number of simultaneous players. More than 450 thousand gamers simultaneously played Path of Exile 2, Helldivers 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Marvel Rivals, Palworld, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Elden Ring and Apex Legends.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
We had the opportunity to be one of the first to talk about the Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone – a representative of the mid-high class with good performance, good cameras, and new photo processing algorithms.
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Steam hits new record: 40 million concurrent users games statistics Steam
According to SteamDB, last weekend Steam recorded a peak of 40,225,243 people, of which about 12.7 million were in games.
Microsoft has developed a voice assistant with AI for doctors artificial intelligence development medicine Microsoft
Dragon Copilot will be available via mobile app, browser or desktop version. The initial launch will take place in the USA and Canada
Steam hits new record: 40 million concurrent users
Microsoft has developed a voice assistant with AI for doctors
Apple introduced iPad Air and iPad 11 with new processors
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC – a concept laptop with built-in solar panels
Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro TWS headphones do simultaneous translation
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra accelerates to 100 km/h in 1.98 seconds
MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processors receive 100 MHz higher frequency of performance cores
Mozilla reneges on promise not to sell user data
Microsoft Copilot is now available on Mac computers