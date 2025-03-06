Steam hits new record: 40 million concurrent users

Steam has set a new record for concurrent users, surpassing 40 million. According to SteamDB, last weekend saw a peak of 40,225,243 users, with around 12.7 million of them playing games.

The action game Monster Hunter Wilds made a significant contribution to this figure. Despite mixed reviews, the game attracted a huge audience, taking second place in popularity after Counter-Strike 2. The maximum number of users playing Monster Hunter Wilds at the same time was 1,373,805.

PUBG: Battlegrounds, Dota 2, Marvel Rivals, Source SDK Base 2007, Naraka: Bladepoint, Grand Theft Auto V, Rust and Apex Legends were also among the most popular games in the past 24 hours.



Steam has summed up 2024 by publishing a ranking of the most popular and successful games on the platform. The categories are divided into groups according to the level of success: platinum, gold, silver and bronze.

The “Sales Leaders” section presents the projects with the highest sales for the period from January 1 to December 15. The leaders include Palworld, Black Myth: Wukong, Dota 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Counter-Strike 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Baldur’s Gate 3, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Elden Ring.

Among the “News” of 2024 that achieved the highest revenue in the first two weeks after release, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Palworld, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Manor Lords, EA Sports FC 25, NBA 2K25, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Helldivers 2 and Path of Exile 2 stand out.

The “Most Popular” category took into account the maximum number of simultaneous players. More than 450 thousand gamers simultaneously played Path of Exile 2, Helldivers 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Marvel Rivals, Palworld, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Elden Ring and Apex Legends.