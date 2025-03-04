Xiaomi SU7 Ultra accelerates to 100 km/h in 1.98 seconds04.03.25
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is equipped with a system of three electric motors, developing 1548 horsepower. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes only 1.98 seconds, which makes it the fastest production four-door car. The maximum speed exceeds 350 km/h.
For effective braking, the model uses carbon-ceramic discs. Improved aerodynamics ensure stability at high speeds.
The range is 620 km, and ultra-fast charging technology allows you to fill 80% of the charge in just 11 minutes.
The interior is made using premium materials: Alcantara, carbon fiber and leather. The driver and passengers get comfortable seats with heating and massage function. The audio system with 25 speakers provides surround sound.
The electric car runs on HyperOS, which combines navigation, multimedia and autonomous driving Xiaomi Pilot. The system helps with parking and driving on the highway.
The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra costs 529,900 yuan (about $72,988). Five color options are available, including black, white, green and yellow.
The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra electric sedan set a new lap record for production cars at the Shanghai International Autodrome, covering the distance in 2 minutes 9.944 seconds. This result allowed it to beat the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT by 1,336 seconds. On the straight section of the track, the car accelerated to 323 km/h.
Xiaomi claims that before the race, the SU7 Ultra electric sedan was tested according to the standards of the autodrome for mass cars, using standard tires and was equipped with a high-precision timing system used in Formula 1 races. Ren Zhoucan, Xiaomi EV’s chief engineer for motion dynamics and test driver, was behind the wheel. The only change in the design was the presence of a safety cage, which was a mandatory requirement for participation in the race.
The SU7 Ultra is the most powerful version of Xiaomi’s electric sedan, equipped with three motors with a total power of 1140 kW. Acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h takes 1.97 seconds, and the maximum speed reaches 350 km/h.
