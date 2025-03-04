Lenovo Yoga Solar PC – a concept laptop with built-in solar panels04.03.25
Lenovo unveiled the Yoga Solar PC concept laptop at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, featuring built-in solar panels for self-charging. The device features a panel built into the lid with a conversion rate of over 24%, one of the highest in the industry. Thanks to this technology, just 20 minutes of exposure to direct sunlight can provide about an hour of video playback.
The company achieved such indicators thanks to the “Back Contact Cell” technology, which improves light absorption and allows you to maintain a charge even in low light. However, the charging efficiency is still significantly lower than when connected to the mains, and the energy produced is not enough to actively operate the device without additional power. Lenovo has not yet disclosed other technical specifications and has not said whether it plans to release a serial version of the Yoga Solar PC in the near future.
Lenovo presented the Yoga Solar PC concept laptop at the MWC 2025 exhibition in Barcelona, which received built-in solar panels for autonomous charging
