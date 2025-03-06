MWC 2025: Samsung Flex Gaming – portable gaming console that folds in half

At MWC 2025, Samsung Display introduced the Flex Gaming concept, a portable gaming console with a foldable 7.2-inch OLED display.

This technology could pave the way for a new category of portable consoles that, thanks to a flexible screen, will be more compact and easier to carry. The device has a classic layout with joysticks and buttons on both sides of the display, as well as the Home and N keys. There is a USB Type-C port on the bottom. The console folds according to the Galaxy Flip principle, which makes it more convenient to store and transport.

While Samsung has not disclosed display specifications such as resolution, refresh rate or brightness, it can be assumed that they will be similar to the parameters of the company’s foldable smartphones.

It is expected that other manufacturers, such as Asus and Lenovo, may also show interest in this technology. However, the cost of such devices is likely to be quite high.

Earlier at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, Samsung publicly showed for the first time augmented reality glasses, which are being developed under the code name Project Moohan. This device, created in collaboration with Google, runs on a specially developed Android XR operating system.

The Project Moohan headset supports both full immersion in virtual reality and mixed mode, in which additional information is superimposed on images of the real world. These capabilities make the device a versatile tool for work, entertainment and everyday use.

One of the key features of the headset will be the use of Gemini artificial intelligence, which improves the user experience by adapting to individual needs.

Although Samsung has not disclosed the official parameters of the device, insiders report that Project Moohan may be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, a six-core processor with an Adreno graphics module and the ability to process data from 12 cameras. The headset may also get 16 GB of RAM, support for Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7.

Initially, Samsung plans to make Project Moohan available to developers to encourage the creation of content and applications. After that, the device will be available to consumers, although the exact release date has not yet been announced.

Project Moohan is seen as a direct competitor to the Apple Vision Pro headset. Although Apple did not achieve complete success with this product, its launch caused a revival in the XR device market, and Samsung intends to strengthen its position in this segment. Details on the price and availability of the headset will be announced later.