Micron launches wear-resistant UFS 4.1 and UFS 3.1 memory chips for AI processing05.03.25
Micron has introduced the world’s first UFS 4.1 and UFS 3.1 memory chips based on the G9 architecture, which help expand the capabilities of artificial intelligence on mobile devices. The new models will appear in flagship smartphones after the release of Micron 1y LPDDR5X RAM, scheduled for early 2026.
Memory chips developed using the G9 process technology feature improved power efficiency and increased read and write speeds. They will be available in capacities from 256 GB to 1 TB and are designed for ultra-thin and flexible smartphones.
In addition to hardware improvements, Micron has implemented software optimizations to increase performance and improve the performance of AI tasks. UFS 4.1 storage supports Zoned UFS technology, which increases the efficiency of read-write operations and reduces the effect of wear on memory cells. Data Defragmentation optimizes data movement and defragmentation, increasing speed by 60%.
Pinned WriteBooster speeds up data access in the WriteBooster buffer by 30%, which positively affects system performance. Intelligent Latency Tracker analyzes drive latency for improved diagnostics. This feature is also available in UFS 3.1, while other software improvements remain exclusive to UFS 4.1.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
We had the opportunity to be one of the first to talk about the Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone – a representative of the mid-high class with good performance, good cameras, and new photo processing algorithms.
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Micron launches wear-resistant UFS 4.1 and UFS 3.1 memory chips for AI processing artificial intelligence Micron processor
Micron Introduces World’s First UFS 4.1 and UFS 3.1 Memory Chips Based on G9 Architecture, Enabling AI on Mobile Devices
Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 budget smartphones get AI features and Android updates for 7 years Samsung smartphone
Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 received several innovations of One UI 7, including the Now Bar, updated quick menu, vertical list of applications and improved camera interface
Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 budget smartphones get AI features and Android updates for 7 years
Apple introduced iPad Air and iPad 11 with new processors
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC – a concept laptop with built-in solar panels
Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro TWS headphones do simultaneous translation
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra accelerates to 100 km/h in 1.98 seconds
MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processors receive 100 MHz higher frequency of performance cores
Mozilla reneges on promise not to sell user data
Microsoft Copilot is now available on Mac computers
Amazon Ocelot – a new processor for quantum computing
Gboard keyboard for Android has been downloaded over 10 billion times on the Play Store