Micron launches wear-resistant UFS 4.1 and UFS 3.1 memory chips for AI processing

Micron has introduced the world’s first UFS 4.1 and UFS 3.1 memory chips based on the G9 architecture, which help expand the capabilities of artificial intelligence on mobile devices. The new models will appear in flagship smartphones after the release of Micron 1y LPDDR5X RAM, scheduled for early 2026.

Memory chips developed using the G9 process technology feature improved power efficiency and increased read and write speeds. They will be available in capacities from 256 GB to 1 TB and are designed for ultra-thin and flexible smartphones.

In addition to hardware improvements, Micron has implemented software optimizations to increase performance and improve the performance of AI tasks. UFS 4.1 storage supports Zoned UFS technology, which increases the efficiency of read-write operations and reduces the effect of wear on memory cells. Data Defragmentation optimizes data movement and defragmentation, increasing speed by 60%.

Pinned WriteBooster speeds up data access in the WriteBooster buffer by 30%, which positively affects system performance. Intelligent Latency Tracker analyzes drive latency for improved diagnostics. This feature is also available in UFS 3.1, while other software improvements remain exclusive to UFS 4.1.