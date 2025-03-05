Kia EV4 2026 affordable electric car can travel 630 km on a full battery charge05.03.25
Kia has introduced the new EV4 2026 model in two body styles – sedan and hatchback. The car offers advanced technology, high range and a competitive price.
The Kia EV4 sedan has a length of 4730 mm and a wheelbase of 2820 mm, offering a spacious interior and a trunk volume of 490 liters. The hatchback is shorter by 300 mm (4430 mm), and its trunk is 435 liters. Inside, a 30-inch display is installed, combining a digital instrument panel, climate control and multimedia.
The Kia EV4 will be offered in two versions:
- Standard with a 58.3 kWh battery,
- Long-range with an 81.4 kWh battery.
According to the WLTP standard, the sedan with a large battery provides up to 630 km of range, the hatchback – up to 590 km. This figure is estimated at 531 km.
Both versions are equipped with a 201 hp electric motor with front-wheel drive. Acceleration to 100 km/h takes 7.4 seconds in Standard and 7.7 seconds in Long-range.
EV4 uses a 400-volt architecture, supports Level 2 charging (11 kW) and DC fast charging. When charging from 10% to 80%, it will take 29–31 minutes. The car also supports V2L and V2G technologies, allowing it to power external devices or return energy to the grid.
The model is equipped with the Highway Driving Assist 2 system, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and collision avoidance. Digital Key 2.0 allows you to use a smartphone to drive the car.
The i-Pedal 3.0 offers adjustable regenerative braking, and the multimedia supports YouTube, Netflix and Kia AI Assistant.
The EV4 will start production in South Korea in March, with a European launch scheduled for the second half of 2025, and a US version in late 2025 or early 2026. The expected starting price is €31,500.
