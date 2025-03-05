DXOMARK introduces a new category: the best value for money smartphone camera

DXOMARK has introduced a new Smart Choice award for the best value for money camera. In 2024, the company tested 50 smartphone models in different price categories — from budget devices to flagships costing from $800. The results showed that the greatest progress in mobile cameras is observed in the mid-range and premium segments ($400-$800), where devices are increasingly approaching top-end models in terms of photo and video quality.

That is why DXOMARK decided to recognize models whose cameras meet or exceed the average level of devices in the more expensive segment from the previous year. This approach makes the choice easier for buyers, helping to identify smartphones that offer the greatest value.

To receive the Smart Choice award, a smartphone camera must demonstrate results that are comparable to devices in the higher price segment from the previous year. For example, in the Essential category (up to $200), a smartphone must score at least 86 points, and in the Advanced segment ($200-400) – 125 points. In the Premium class ($600-800) the minimum passing score is 150, while Ultra-Premium devices (above $800) cannot claim the award, since there is no higher category for comparison.

The new rating system will become a useful reference point for users, especially against the backdrop of constant price increases, which are not always accompanied by significant improvements in characteristics.