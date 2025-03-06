Google will highlight apps with widgets in Android Play Store

Google announced on its developer blog that it’s making changes to the Google Play Store for Android that will help you better discover apps that include widgets.

The changes include a new widget search filter, widget icons on app detail pages, and a dedicated editorial page dedicated to widgets. Product manager Yinka Taiwo-Peters said that one of the challenges in designing widgets was their discoverability and user experience. The new search filter will make it easier for users to find apps that include widgets, and the widget icon will highlight these offerings, encouraging users to explore and use the feature.

Updated widget discovery tools are coming soon. These changes are aimed at making widgets more accessible and useful to users, and at justifying the effort required to create and maintain them.