Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 has an AI Engine and supports 4K video with HDR

Qualcomm has introduced a new mid-range chip for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. This processor offers significant improvements over the previous version, including a 20% increase in CPU performance, 40% GPU acceleration and 30% higher AI performance. It’s important to note that energy efficiency has also been improved, with overall energy savings of 12%, with CPU-side energy savings of up to 45%.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is equipped with one Prime core with a frequency of up to 2.5 GHz, three Performance cores with a frequency of up to 2.4 GHz and four Efficiency cores operating at a frequency of 1.8 GHz. It supports up to 16GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The new chip also has advanced artificial intelligence capabilities thanks to the AI ​​Engine and supports generative artificial intelligence at the device level. In the field of photography, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 supports work with sensors up to 200 MP and video recording in 4K HDR format. Spectra Triple ISP provides simultaneous photo and video capture with high processing speed and smooth scaling.

Smartphones based on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 will be able to be equipped with screens with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, as well as support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 technologies. The first devices with this chip will appear on the market by the end of 2024.

Previously, Qualcomm announced a new mobile chipset – Snapdragon 4s Gen 2. This chipset is built on the 4-nanometer Samsung 4LPX process, which allows it to provide high performance with low power consumption. It includes two Kryo Prime cores (A78) with a clock frequency of up to 2.0 GHz and six Kryo Efficiency cores (A55) with a clock frequency of up to 1.8 GHz.

The chipset is equipped with a built-in 5G modem, which provides high-speed mobile communication, and Adreno graphics, which contribute to improved performance in games and multimedia applications. Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 supports displays with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and FHD+ resolution, as well as cameras with a single module of up to 84 MP or two sensors at 13 MP + 13 MP.

The processor also supports Quick Charge 4+ fast charging technology, which allows you to significantly reduce the time of charging devices. Other features of the chipset include support for Wi-Fi 5, LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, which contributes to faster and more efficient operation of the device.

The first smartphones with the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip on board will appear by the end of 2024.