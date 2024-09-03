Philips T3 smart TVs with Philips 4K Quantum Dot received artificial intelligence to optimize the image

Philips introduced a new series of T3 smart TVs on the Chinese market. The line includes 65-inch and 75-inch models, equipped with a 4K Quantum Dot mini-LED screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.

TV displays support a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and have a maximum brightness of 630 nits for the 65-inch model and 610 nits for the 75-inch model. Philips P5 artificial intelligence chip is used to optimize the image in the devices. TVs support HDR10+ technology and provide a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees.

The hardware part of the TVs includes a quad-core A55 processor, 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in memory. The devices are also equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G) and support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Decoding+ technologies. Two HDMI 2.1 and one USB 2.0 ports are provided for connecting external devices.

The price of the T3 series models starts at 4,599 yuan (approximately $648).

New monitor Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 offers a curved 34-inch QD OLED panel with WQHD (3440x1440p) resolution, 1800R curvature and 175Hz refresh rate. It is DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certified and features an adjustable stand for height and tilt adjustment.

The monitor has HDMI, DisplayPort and several USB ports. The new Philips Evnia 34M2C6500 monitor is now available to buy in Europe for €869 or £699.