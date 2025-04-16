Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti – officially announced. Prices start at $299 and $379

Nvidia has officially introduced the GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards, which are aimed at users looking for a balanced solution for upgrading their system without significant costs. The imminent release of these graphics cards became known long before the presentation thanks to leaks that were actively discussed in specialized sources.

The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will appear in two versions, differing in the amount of video memory: 8 and 16 gigabytes. The RTX 5060 Ti is equipped with 4608 CUDA cores and uses GDDR7 memory with a bandwidth of up to 28 Gbit/s.

The Nvidia RTX 5060 has 3840 CUDA cores and a similar 8 gigabytes of GDDR7 memory. Both graphics cards support ray tracing, as well as DLSS 4 technology, which now includes the Multi Frame Generation function.

There is no information on the actual performance of the GPUs at the moment – the relevant data will probably appear closer to the start of retail sales. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 will go on sale in May for $299.