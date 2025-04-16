Asus ROG Strix XG32UCG and XG248Q5G-P – monitors with up to 610 Hz and support for FreeSync with G-Sync

Asus has introduced two new gaming monitors – ROG Strix XG32UCG and ROG Strix XG248Q5G-P. The exact dates of the new products’ release to international markets have not yet been announced.

The Asus ROG Strix XG32UCG model is equipped with a 32-inch Nano IPS panel that supports a refresh rate of 320 Hz at 1080p resolution or 160 Hz at 4K resolution. The response time is 0.3 ms GtG, and the coverage level of the DCI-P3 color space reaches 95%. The monitor’s brightness is declared at 350 nits in SDR mode and 400 nits in HDR mode. Such parameters provide high image clarity and good response speed, which makes the device suitable for both professional gamers and content creators. The model has received a modern set of interfaces, including HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C ports with support for Power Delivery technology.

The second new product, the ROG Strix XG248Q5G-P, is a 24.1-inch TN panel with a resolution of 1080p, capable of operating at a frequency of up to 610 Hz when overclocked. The device supports 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and shows a response time of 0.1 ms. The monitor is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync technologies, which ensures smooth images and eliminates frame tearing. The model is aimed at users for whom maximum response speed is a decisive factor. As in the case of the XG32UCG, the monitor is equipped with HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C ports.

Sales of the ROG Strix XG248Q5G-P in China will begin next month, the cost of the device will be 7,999 yuan, which is equivalent to approximately 1,097 US dollars. The ROG Strix XG32UCG model will be available for 3,999 yuan, or about $548.