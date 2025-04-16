Asus ROG Strix XG32UCG and XG248Q5G-P – monitors with up to 610 Hz and support for FreeSync with G-Sync16.04.25
Asus has introduced two new gaming monitors – ROG Strix XG32UCG and ROG Strix XG248Q5G-P. The exact dates of the new products’ release to international markets have not yet been announced.
The Asus ROG Strix XG32UCG model is equipped with a 32-inch Nano IPS panel that supports a refresh rate of 320 Hz at 1080p resolution or 160 Hz at 4K resolution. The response time is 0.3 ms GtG, and the coverage level of the DCI-P3 color space reaches 95%. The monitor’s brightness is declared at 350 nits in SDR mode and 400 nits in HDR mode. Such parameters provide high image clarity and good response speed, which makes the device suitable for both professional gamers and content creators. The model has received a modern set of interfaces, including HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C ports with support for Power Delivery technology.
The second new product, the ROG Strix XG248Q5G-P, is a 24.1-inch TN panel with a resolution of 1080p, capable of operating at a frequency of up to 610 Hz when overclocked. The device supports 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and shows a response time of 0.1 ms. The monitor is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync technologies, which ensures smooth images and eliminates frame tearing. The model is aimed at users for whom maximum response speed is a decisive factor. As in the case of the XG32UCG, the monitor is equipped with HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C ports.
Sales of the ROG Strix XG248Q5G-P in China will begin next month, the cost of the device will be 7,999 yuan, which is equivalent to approximately 1,097 US dollars. The ROG Strix XG32UCG model will be available for 3,999 yuan, or about $548.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus ROG Strix XG32UCG and XG248Q5G-P – monitors with up to 610 Hz and support for FreeSync with G-Sync Asus monitor
The Asus ROG Strix XG32UCG features a 32-inch Nano IPS panel that supports a refresh rate of 320Hz at 1080p or 160Hz at 4K resolution.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti – officially announced. Prices start at $299 and $379 Nvidia videocard world events
Both the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards support ray tracing, as well as DLSS 4 technology, which now includes the Multi Frame Generation feature.
Asus ROG Strix XG32UCG and XG248Q5G-P – monitors with up to 610 Hz and support for FreeSync with G-Sync
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti – officially announced. Prices start at $299 and $379
Redmi Note 14 Pro, Poco M5s, Poco X7 Pro, Poco X6 Pro go on sale now
ChatGPT will take into account the context of all conversations with the user, not just the current one
Trump’s tariffs will not apply to smartphones and computers
The Oppo Watch X2 Mini smartwatch has eSIM support and up to 7 days of battery life
AMD Ryzen 8000HX processors for high-end gaming laptops have 16 cores and 32 threads with a frequency of up to 5.4 GHz
Sony unveils new Bravia TV lineup for 2025
The Tax Service of Ukraine plans to collect tax from every sale through OLX, Rozetka and Prom
MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ – briefly doubles FPS and improves power efficiency by 40%