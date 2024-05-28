Gmail will automatically flag non-priority emails

Google will add another automated folder for sorting emails. The Updates folder in Gmail for Android and iOS is designed to help users focus on the emails that matter most. This innovation improves the automatic sorting of incoming messages.

The Updates folder will now move low priority emails such as automatic confirmations or receipts out of the main inbox

Users can disable this feature in Gmail settings if they prefer the old way of managing email.

Benefits of the new feature:

Improved productivity : Improved sorting helps you find important emails faster, reducing distraction from less important ones.

: Improved sorting helps you find important emails faster, reducing distraction from less important ones. Effective mail management: Automatically moving low-priority emails helps keep your main inbox organized.

How to enable or disable the feature:

Open Gmail on your Android or iOS device. Go to Settings: Click the menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the top left corner, then scroll down and select Settings. Select account: Select the account for which you want to set up the Updates folder. Customize the Updates folder: Find and enable or disable the Show updates separately feature.

The revamped Updates folder in Gmail makes email management more efficient, allowing users to focus on important messages. The ability to customize this feature to suit your needs adds to the convenience of using Gmail.