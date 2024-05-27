Full-size Baseus Bass 35 Max headphones with battery life up to 65 hours cost $17

Baseus has announced new wireless headphones, the Baseus Bass 35 Max. These headphones weigh 234.5 grams and come with Bluetooth 5.3 for a stable connection. Inside, 40mm dynamic drivers are installed that support 360-degree sound, which should provide high-quality and surround sound experience.

One of the key features of the Baseus Bass 35 Max is the noise reduction system during calls, which is controlled by two microphones. This ensures a clearer and more intelligible voice when communicating.

The headphones are equipped with a 600 mAh battery that provides up to 65 hours of operation on a single charge. Charging is via USB-C and takes approximately 2 hours. The model has an affordable price – only $17.